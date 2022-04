Are you struggling to find baby formula at the store?

by Erin Robinson

Photo by Lucy Wolski on Unsplash

Some U.S. retailers are rationing baby formula as they deal with a nationwide shortage.

Are you struggling to find baby formula? Tell us about your experience in the form below.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.