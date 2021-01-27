Are you ready for the snow?! Here’s what you need to know – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a cool yet calm Tuesday across the Inland Northwest. That’s going to change quickly, as snow is expected to hit our region once again.

A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning are both in effect through Wednesday afternoon. Accumulations will be light in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas, with up to 2″ expected. Wenatchee could see up to 6″ of snow.

We have a slight chance to see light snow Thursday, but right now it’s looking minimal. The next major system enters Sunday through the beginning of next week, potentially bringing us both rain and snow.