Are you out of work? Here are the businesses hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Right now is a difficult time for all of us. A large number of people aren’t working at all but help is out there.

Businesses shut down, people working from home – it’s unlike anything we’ve experienced.

“Only three of us are essential staff, so there’s only three of us working from the WorkSource Center,” said Kevin Williams, Campus Operator at WorkSource Spokane.

However, the impacts of COVID-19 have changed some lives more than others.

“Right now there’s about 8,700 workers that have been impacted and have had to apply for unemployment insurance due to these layoffs,” said Williams.

From March 15 – March 21, there were 8,766 unemployment claims filed in Spokane. That’s a huge jump compared to the 455 claims filed the week before.

“Over the last two weeks, we’ve served about 1,400 individuals who have contacted us,” Williams said.

While most of his staff may be working remotely, Williams said the WorkSource Center is committed to helping people get back on their feet.

“Individuals are asking us if there are any openings right now to help me get by during this time,” he said.

The good news is there are.

“We’ve been getting quite a few calls from businesses that want us to know they’re hiring, so that we can advertise on our social media and also on our website that they have openings,” said Williams.

As of right now, there are more than 50 businesses listed on their website. Avista, Albertsons and Walgreens, to name a few. Many of them are looking to fill jobs as soon as possible.

“Just last weekend, we had a business reach out to us and say, ‘We need to hire 200 people within the next three days,’ to meet a need that they had in a grocery store,” Williams said.

While the amount of jobs available may not cover everyone being impacted, Williams and his staff are hoping to fill as many jobs as possible.

“We’re really happy that there are individuals looking to hire people through this,” he said.

For the full list of job openings, visit the WorkSource website.

