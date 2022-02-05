Are you doing it right? MultiCare professional walks through taking at-home COVID tests

by Elenee Dao

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. – Millions of at-home COVID tests are making their way into mailboxes. If you’ve done one before, there may be a few questions in the back of your mind. 4 News Now walked through a test with a MultiCare professional.

Erin Shogan is a clinic supervisor for MultiCare Rockwood Pediatrics. While she normally does day-to-day supervising of her clinical and front office team, she is medically trained to do COVID tests whenever there’s a need.

One frequently asked question she received is if they’re effective.

Shogan said if you take an at-home kit, you can trust the positive test. However, if you receive a negative test and are feeling symptomatic, she recommends getting a PCR test just in case.

Another question she received: Is it painful and is it safe for my kids?

“Yes,” Shogan said. “Our goal is to never hurt anyone, but this is an effective way to diagnose COVID.”

At-home rapid COVID tests come with instructions, which you should follow carefully. The tests sent from the federal government normally come with two tests. Only open a test whenever you need it and can do it right after you open it.

When you take a rapid COVID test, do not open the swab and touch the q-tip part as it could contaminate it, Shogan said.

As you take your test, you don’t need to go too far up.

“We’re going up to what we call mid-turbinate. You’re going into the nostril, just to where you meet your sinuses, not going to the straight back of the throat like the nasal pharyngeal at the beginning of COVID,” Shogan said.

You only need to stick it up three-quarters of an inch. If you can’t measure that in a pinch, you can take a look at your hand to figure it out. Measure from the tip of your finger, without the nail, to the first knuckle. That’s about three-quarters to an inch.

Depending on the test you take, the federal government says that “iHealth,” recommends you swab the nostril five times in a circular motion. Once you finish that, you’ll need to open the bigger screw on the tube with liquid. Swirl the swab in the liquid 15 times.

Then, you’ll want to wring out the end of the q-tip and pull it out. Screw the tube back on, open the smaller screw tip at the top then put in three drops where it indicates on the test. After that is done, you just wait 15 minutes. If your results end up positive, the Washington Department of Health would like you to report it at 1-800-525-0127.

Here’s where you can get PCR tests in the Spokane community:

Spokane Falls Community College on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Spokane County Fair and Expo Center on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Mead Union Stadium on Wednesday-Friday, 4 – 8 p.m, and Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

CHAS Health Denny Murphy Clinic Parking Lot in downtown Spokane on Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. then Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

You can make appointments here.

To order at-home COVID tests, if you haven’t already, click here.

READ: The FDA says you shouldn’t use this type of rapid COVID test

READ: Fourth dose of COVID vaccine recommended for immunocompromised people

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.