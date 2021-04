Are you choosing not to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tell us why

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — In just a few weeks, everyone will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but many are choosing not to get vaccinated.

Are you one of those people? We would like to know why you have made that decision.

Tell us why in the form below.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.