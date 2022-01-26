Are you an Avista customer? Your utility bill might be changing

SPOKANE, Wash.– Your gas and electric bills could go up at the end of the year. Then, they could go up again in 2023.

That’s if Avista Utilities has its proposed two-year plan to adjust rates approved by the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission. The company said it requested the rate change to recover costs and expenses for ongoing infrastructure investments.

The company’s proposed plan has two separate rate increases: one that would take place in December 2022 and one that would take place in December 2023.

If you’re a residential electric customer in Washington you would see your rates go up by about $6.52 the first year. Then, it would go up another $2.80 in the second year. That’s a total of $9.35.

For natural gas customers, the first increase would be $1.64. Then you would see your bills go up another $0.75 a month for year two of the plan. That all adds up to $2.39.

“We take our responsibility to provide you with energy at an affordable price very seriously. In fact, the total average monthly cost of Avista’s residential electric service is almost 40% lower than the national average, for investor-owned utilities,” the company said on its website.

These rates would only take effect if the WUTC approved Avista’s proposal.

Avista filed the proposal to the WUTC on Jan. 21. Once a general rate request is filed, the Commission can take up to 11 months to approve it, amend it or reject it.

You can read more about Avista’s proposal here.

