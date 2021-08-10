Are you a state employee who now has to choose between your job or getting the vaccine?

by Erin Robinson

Michael Sohn

Governor Jay Inslee announced on Monday that state workers will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Are you a state employee who now has to choose between your job or getting the vaccine? Tell us your story below.

