Are you a state employee who now has to choose between your job or getting the vaccine?
Governor Jay Inslee announced on Monday that state workers will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Are you a state employee who now has to choose between your job or getting the vaccine? Tell us your story below.
RELATED: Gov. Inslee announces COVID vaccine requirement for state employees, long-term care facility workers
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.