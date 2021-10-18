Are you a domestic violence victim? Here are some resources available in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. The nationwide effort seeks to connect and unite people and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues.

Spokane has the highest rate of domestic violence in the state and community organizations want victims to know there is help available.

If you’re a victim, here are some resources you can turn to in Spokane County:

Lutheran Community Services Northwest: Their 24/7 crisis hotline is 509-624-7273.

Kalispel Tribe Victim Assistance Services: Their crisis hotline is 1-877-700-7175. They help survivors regardless if they are tribal members or not.

YWCA: You can call their 24/7 domestic violence helpline at 509-326-2255 or text them at 509-220-3725.

Spokane Tribe: They offer services to members of the Spokane Tribe on and off the reservation. They can be reached at 509-608-3424.

Mujeres in Action: They can be reached at 509-869-0876.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline: You can contact them 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

The National Helpline for Sexual Assault: You can reach them at 1-800-656-4673.

Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition: They can be reached on their website here.

Spokane Police said they are committed to enforcing domestic violence laws and connecting victims to resources.

October is domestic violence awareness mouth. SPD is committed to enforcing domestic violence laws and connecting victims with resources. Below is contact information for multiple organizations and a description of the services they provide. pic.twitter.com/n54oKhpSoN — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) October 11, 2021

