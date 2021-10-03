Are these the last warm days of autumn? – Matt

Now that the calendar has turned to October, our average highs plunge from 66 at the beginning of the month to the upper 40s on Halloween. Our highs are going to hit the low 70s for the next couple of days, and it’s reasonable to think these could be the last warm days of fall. The weather on Saturday was picture perfect, and it should be just as nice on Sunday with low in the mid 40s and highs around 70. We’ll see some cloudiness overnight as a system moves north of us through Canada, but we’ll be dry and comfortable Sunday into Monday with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

Cloudiness takes over though late on Monday after highs again reach the low 70s. Temperatures sink after that for the rest of the week with upper 60s on Tuesday, and 50s for the rest of the week after a cold front moves in Tuesday night. Unlike the past couple of fronts, this one isn’t expected to bring any rain.

Cool air will continue to filter in and lows will dip into the 30s starting Thursday or Friday morning. Wet weather is also possible late next week with valley rain and mountain snow showers in the Northwest and Northern Rockies. The forecast for next Thursday and beyond could change over the next few days since where this wet weather is going to go exactly isn’t clear yet.