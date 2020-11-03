Ardella Mae Bailey

Site staff by Site staff

Obituary for Ardella Mae Bailey

After a wonderful, service-oriented life, Ardella Mae Bailey, 80, passed quietly from this mortal existence during the evening of Monday, October 26, 2020 in Newport, WA. Ardella has lived an exemplary life focused on her family, learning and education, and church/community service. Ardella is remembered most by all for her loving disposition, her sincere kindness to everyone, her competitive spirit, and yes, her attention to detail.

Ardella’s greatest accomplishment is her family; her family is her pride and joy. While the separation is but “for a small moment,” Ardella is greatly missed by her husband, Wes Bailey, her three sons and her daughters-in-law, Kerry (Laura), Karl (Kristy), Kurt (Karen), her daughter Katrina and her entire family. Ardella is the mother of five children, 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren … so far. One comforting thought is that Ardella has joined her daughter, Kristie, who preceded her to heaven.

Ardella grew up in Mead, WA with her parents, Harold and Florence Shafer, and her three siblings (Ray, Loren & Ada), who have since passed. Ardella excelled in academics, music and sports at Mead High School and stayed connected with high school friends throughout her life. Following high school, Ardella was an adventurous trendsetter and attended Hastings College in Nebraska for two years on scholarship in the late 1950’s, when it was not common for a woman to attend college.

During a summer between their college years, Ardella and Wes married on July 8, 1961 in Spokane, WA. Then, Ardella & Wes continued their college education at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, WA, and she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Education with a minor in English. For several years, Ardella taught English, PE and Business Education at the Mount Adams School District on the Yakima Indian Reservation. Then after many years in the home with her children and volunteering in the community, Ardella worked several years for R.E. Powell Gas & Oil Distribution in Grandview, WA.

Over the years after leaving Ellensburg, Ardella and her family lived throughout the state of Washington, and she developed close friendships everywhere she lived. The family lived nine years in Issaquah during the 1970’s. Then in the late 70’s and the 80’s, the family lived and worked on their small family orchard near Granger before making Prosser their home for nine years. Once Wes retired in 1994, Ardella and Wes moved to Newport and have lived on the family’s Coyote Trail Ranch for the last 26 years.

Ardella lived a life of service. A major focus of Ardella’s service to the community was through her church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which has been a large part of her life since her teen years. In the Church, Ardella was blessed to serve through many teaching and leadership callings.

Ardella’s favorite activities include music, sports, cooking, reading and travel.

• Her love of music includes traveling to Salt Lake City, UT in the mid 1950’s to sing in the LDS Youth Choir, the Touring Choir at Hastings College, the Central Singers at CWU, singing competitively in Sweet Adelines for 10 years, and serving the last eight years as the Newport Ward Music Director.

• Ardella loves the exercise, teamwork and competitive nature of sports. While at Hastings College, they had no women’s sports then as we know them today, except for badminton, and she became a champion badminton player.

• Reading is a very important aspect of Ardella’s life. She would read to her children all of the time as part of their early educational development. While she reads everything, novels, poetry, etc., Ardella particularly enjoys mystery novels.

• Ardella has enjoyed the adventure of travel throughout the US and abroad, including family camping trips across multiple states, adventures with their 5th wheel trailer, and five cruises, even one within the last year.

Memorial Services:

• The viewing will be on Friday, November 6, 10 am–5 pm at Sherman-Campbell Funeral Services, 423 West 2nd St, Newport, WA.

• The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, November 7, 11:00 am at the chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3281 US Highway 2, Priest River, ID (between Old Town & Priest River, Idaho)

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com<https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fshermancampbell.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7C%7Cd1f0247143684bb3691d08d88011607f%7C1498ef60739d4b49b522328e7dc2f089%7C0%7C0%7C637400159407330079%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=JctLSK9tkLl7TGOyb2Zao2cJGKlf07RdIoZrlZOkm4I%3D&reserved=0>.