Frigid temperatures continue Tuesday, more snow moving in – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, December 28:

Single-digit temperatures during nighttime hours

Arctic air persists all week

Snow Wednesday into Thursday

Warming Monday

Today will be another cold one. Highs will be around 15 degrees by dinnertime. Bundle up!

Temperatures will be in the teens across the state with afternoon clouds expected.

Tonight’s low temperatures will be in the single-digits.

Frigid arctic air will remain in the Pacific Northwest through the weekend. Light snow is expected Thursday morning.