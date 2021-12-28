Frigid temperatures continue Tuesday, more snow moving in – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, December 28:

  • Single-digit temperatures during nighttime hours
  • Arctic air persists all week
  • Snow Wednesday into Thursday
  • Warming Monday

Tue Am 4 Things Coat

Today will be another cold one. Highs will be around 15 degrees by dinnertime. Bundle up!

Tue Plan

Temperatures will be in the teens across the state with afternoon clouds expected.

Tue Highs

Tonight’s low temperatures will be in the single-digits.

Tue Nights Lows

Frigid arctic air will remain in the Pacific Northwest through the weekend. Light snow is expected Thursday morning.

Tue 4 Day

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories