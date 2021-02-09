Arctic air is moving in. Track it with the 4 News Now weather app

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest will see some of the coldest temperatures of the season in the coming days and the 4 News Now team wants to make sure your family stays safe.

Stay up to date on the upcoming artic air by downloading the 4 News Now weather app.

The app will send push notifications about severe weather directly to your phone. You can also find a live radar and the latest forecasts from Kris Crocker and Mark Peterson.

To download the app for iOS devices, click here. Android users can click here.

