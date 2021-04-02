Arborist injured in chainsaw accident on South Hill

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — A commercial arborist was injured in a chainsaw accident while cutting down a tree in Spokane’s Rockwood neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the area of Rockwood and Helena Ct.

Spokane Fire Deputy Chief Julie O’Berg said it’s speculation right now if the chainsaw kicked back and hit him. She added that he had a laceration on his head and eye and was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

The man was coming in and out of consciousness and was unable to get down on his own. It took around an hour-and-a-half to get him down.

This is a developing story.

