Aquatic plants installed around newly-renovated Mirror Pond
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has installed aquatic plants around the newly-renovated Mirror Pond at Manito Park.
Spokane Parks & Recreation says the plants will help filter out phosphorus and nitrogen all day long, which prevents algae growth once the water is turned on.
The iconic South Hill pond was renovated after decades of neglect, a project which finished up in late July. Crews had to drain the water, remove sediment from the floor, deepen the pond and begin installing treatment wetland.
The place looks more beautiful than ever!
