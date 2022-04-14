April off to the coldest start in a decade in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.– So far, April 2022 is the coldest since 2010 in Spokane, a shock to the system after a mild end to March. The first half of this month should be the coldest since 2010 or 2011 once all the records are tallied after Friday.

Much of this chill is thanks to a parade of storms moving over the Northwest since Friday. Some of these systems brought heavy snow across the Palouse. Whether there or traveling through the mountains, it’s felt much more like winter this April than it did in March when it technically still was winter!

RELATED: Send us your spring snow pictures!

That starts off with the average temperature so far this month. At 40.8 degrees between April 1 and 12, it’s less than one degree above the average from March 1 to 15. It’s a full five degrees below the average from March 16 to 31. No wonder it feels like the seasons are going backward!

There have been eight nights below 30 degrees this month in The Lilac City, already the most since 2008. The forecast calls for three more nights in the 20s this week, which would equal a record from 1999 and 1972 with 11. Only 1968 had 12 nights in April below 30 degrees.

Spokane also broke three record-minimum high temperatures on three consecutive days this week. Temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s are exceptionally cool in April considering highs normally hit the middle 50s at this point in the year. Record-minimum highs are not broken that often. Record highs and record-warm lows are two or three times as likely across the United States while record lows are slightly less common.

Temperatures are going to warm up over the weekend, but warming up to average isn’t going to keep snow off the passes as we head into the second half of the month. The forecast for the last 10 days or so in April is most likely to be cooler and wetter than average according to the U.S. Climate Prediction Center. This is good news for the region’s snowpack, which is gaining moisture so far this month thanks to the stormy pattern.

RELATED: Days and nights much below average – Mark

We're near the middle of April when our normal high & low temps should be 56°F & 36°F, respectively. What does the end of April hold?

Continued cooler & wetter than normal chances are favored. #Climate #wawx #idwx #InlandNorthwest @NWSCPC pic.twitter.com/JkAgJB0BA7 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) April 13, 2022