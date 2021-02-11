Appointments at Washington’s mass vaccination sites may be rescheduled due to weather

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Department of Health warned that appointments at Washington’s various mass vaccination sites may be rescheduled due to upcoming inclement weather.

A cold snap has made its way to Washington and snow is expected some parts of the state.

‼️ Weather Alert ‼️ Depending on where you live, you may see significant snowfall & it may last thru the weekend. Your vaccination is important to us. Please do not put yourself and others in danger by driving unsafely in the snow & ice to get your #COVID19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/uIETxOIuHr — WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) February 11, 2021

The DOH does not want people driving in harsh weather conditions and depending on snowfall and ice, may need to close sites.

Should this happen, those with appointments will be notified and have them rescheduled.

Those with appointments are asked to follow the DOH and their county health department for the latest updates. 4 News Now will also provide updates should the Spokane site be forced to temporarily close.

