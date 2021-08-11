Applications now open for limited-entry deer hunt in Okanogan County

by Erin Robinson

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — A small group of hunters will have the opportunity to hunt for deer on the 6,000-acre Charles and Mary Eder unit in northeastern Okanogan County.

Eighteen hunters will be selected from the pool of applicants and will receive a free permit.

“This free, annual drawing is a unique opportunity for a quality hunting experience in Washington,” said Brock Hoenes with the Department of Fish and Wildfire. “It is open to the public without any additional fees beyond the cost of a hunting license and standard tags. This opportunity also allows the harvest of deer in an area where competition is limited.”

Those interested in applying must do so by midnight August 20. Applications can be submitted online or by calling the WDFW North Central region office at 509-754-4624.

Of the 18 permits available, six will be reserved for bowhunters, six for muzzleloaders and six for hunters using modern firearms. Hunters will only be allowed to take one deer.

