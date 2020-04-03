Applications for Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program now open

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Local seniors living below the federal property level can now apply for vouchers to use at farmers markets across Spokane County.

Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington, in partnership with Aging and Long-Term Care of Eastern Washington, will distribute over $71,000 in vouchers this June through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. The $40 vouchers can then be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables.

All affidavits must be received or postmarked by June 1, 2020 to meet the eligibility guidelines to be included in the drawing.

Additionally, to be eligible for the program, applicants must meet the following:

You must be 60 years or older (or 55+ if you are Native American/Alaska Native)

Your income cannot exceed $23,606 annually or $1,967 monthly for one person

Your income cannot exceed #31,894 annually or $2,658 monthly for two people For larger households, add $691 per month for each additional person

You must be a resident of Washington

More information about the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program can be found here.

