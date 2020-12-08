Apple to launch ‘Fitness+’ workout service December 14

Apple announced the launch date for its new subscription fitness service — December 14.

The tech company first announced Fitness+ in September, saying it would be compatible with the health data tracked by Apple Watch.

This service will cost $9.99 a month, or $79.99 for a year.

Apple says its fitness program will feature a variety of workout videos — from yoga and dance to strength training — accessible from an iPad, iPhone or Apple TV.

Many of the classes, which feature Apple Music, won’t require any equipment, and new videos will be added weekly.

Shares of Peloton — which offers a similar service as well as high-end cycling bikes and treadmills — fell about two-percent in early trading Tuesday after Apple announced the release date of Fitness+.

