The Apple Cup may be canceled, but let’s see your Coug gear! Submit your photos

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Apple Cup may have been canceled, but that does not mean you can’t support the Cougs!

Send us photos in your Coug gear or pictures from past Apple Cups.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.