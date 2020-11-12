Apple Cup kickoff time set

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

PULLMAN, Wash – You can get all of your Black Friday shopping done and settle in for the Apple Cup, as the kickoff time is set for 7:30 p.m. for the game between Washington State and University of Washington.

The game is November 27 and won’t be the last game of the COVID-altered season.

The Cougs will host the Huskies in a game televised on ESPN.

It will be just the third scheduled game of the season for each team. The Huskies have already had one game cancelled due to COVID concerns.

Barring more COVID impacts and restrictions, it will be the 113th meeting of the cross-state rivals. The Huskies have won the last seven Apple Cups.

