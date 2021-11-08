Apple Cup kickoff time set

by Erin Robinson

SEATTLE, Wash. — Kickoff has been set for this year’s Apple Cup.

Coug and Husky fans will be able to get some holiday shopping done earlier in the day as the game is set for 5 p.m. on Black Friday.

This year’s game will be held in Seattle. The two teams have met annually for 113 years, though last year’s game was canceled because of a COVID outbreak among WSU’s team.

This year, the Cougs are hoping to break the Huskies’ winning streak. UW has won the past seven Apple Cups.

Those unable to make it to western Washington can watch the game on FS1.

