Apple Cup canceled as WSU battles COVID-19 outbreak

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

PULLMAN, Wash. — This year’s Apple Cup is canceled.

Three days after WSU announced Saturday’s game at Stanford was canceled, this week’s rivalry game against the University of Washington Huskies has also been called off.

According to the Pac-12 Conference, the decision was made “under the Pac-12’s football policy due to Washington State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for a game as a result of positive student-athlete COVID-19 cases.”

In response to the decision, WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun released the following the statement:

“After assessing the overall status of our football program, we remain under the minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship student-athletes and cannot forecast a scenario that allows us to reach that threshold by the end of the week. Earlier today I communicated with President Schulz, Commissioner Scott and Washington Director of Athletics Jen Cohen our current situation. While this is another heartbreaking week for our football program, the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our top priority. The Boeing Apple Cup is one of the most sacred rivalries in all of sports and one of the most meaningful days of the year for all Washingtonians. It’s gut-wrenching and disappointing for our student-athletes and coaches as well as those at UW. As we work through the remainder of our schedule, we will continue to communicate with the Pac-12 Conference and UW if any scenario would emerge that would allow us to reschedule the game at a later point in the season.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.