Apolonia “Liling” Felomino Carrera

Apolonia “Liling” Felomino Carrera passed into eternity on June 26, 2018 at Good Samaritan Society in Spokane Valley, Washington.

She was born to late Anselmo and Esperanza Felomino, March 13, 1929 in Dagupan City, Philippines. She was a wonderful loving woman who touched so many hearts during her lifetime.

Apolonia is survived by her beloved husband Faustino Carrera, her sister Sandra Parker, her children: Remy, Bernie, Melba, Tinay, and Conrad. Her grandchildren: Charmaine, Joy, Nina, Matt, Darlene, Kama, Jennifer, Angela, Brandon, Scott, Clarissa, Lilian, Alex, and AJ. Her 21 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grand child.

Apolonia enjoyed cooking, gardening, and fishing. Her passion was her family and the love for her family

