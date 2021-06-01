Aplets and Cotlets orchard remaining open with purchase imminent

KAPP-KVEW STAFF by KAPP-KVEW STAFF

Geoff Lane, Wikimedia Commons

CASHMERE, Wash. — Families throughout the Pacific Northwest rallied around Liberty Orchards, the company behind Aplets and Cotlets, when it announced its closure earlier this year. The expectation was that the orchard would shut down operations at the start of this summer, but ongoing negotiations are keeping the business alive.

According to a social media post by the company behind Aplets and Cotlets, Liberty Orchards will remain open for the foreseeable future. Originally, June 1 was set as the final date of operation for the company which has operated out of Central Washington for over 100 years.

However, ongoing negotiations with a prospective buyer are keeping the business alive.

Founded by two Armenian immigrants named Mark Balaban and Armen Tertsagian in 1920, Liberty Orchards has become known throughout the region for its Aplets and Cotlets sweet treat. This candy/dessert item has become a staple in many homes in the region over their many years of operation.

Balaban and Tertsagian bought a small apple orchard near Cashmere and used their surplus of fruit to create Aplets, an apple and walnut confection based on Locoum, a famous Near East candy known as Turkish Delight. Just a few years later, they introduced Cotlets, made of apricots and walnuts.

Liberty Orchards Company has been managed by three generations of family members since its founding. The founders’ legacy was carried into the second generation by John Chakirian and Richard Obadashian, who ran the business from 1956 into the 1980s. Greg Taylor, the grandson of Armen Tertsagian, has served as the company’s president since then.

The company also produces Fruit Delights, Dessert Delights and Fruitlets. They most recently created a fruit-nut-seed bar called Orchard Bars for those who are gluten-free.

The social media post says that it will remain open as usual until negotiations are complete.

RELATED: Aplets & Cotlets maker Liberty Orchards Company closing in June

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.