APIC Spokane hosting online lessons to stand up to anti-Asian bullying
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Asian Pacific Islander Coalition (APIC) is hosting online lessons to prevent anti-Asian bullying in the wake of COVID-19, which was first identified in China.
The lessons are called ‘Bystander Intervention Training,’ and will be held on Zoom. There have not been any hate crimes reported in Spokane, and APIC wants to keep it that way. These lessons will teach people how to speak up when they hear racist bullying without escalating the situation.
