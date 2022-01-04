APIC hosting free COVID vaccine clinic for kids at The Hive

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Asian Pacific Islander Coalition is hosting a free health, school and housing resource fair for Asian and Asian American Communities January 12.

COVID vaccines for children five and older, school supplies, school portraits and rental and utility assistance will be available at the event.

Organizers said storytelling, performances, zines and more would be offered as well.

The community outreach event will be held at The Hive on E Sprague Ave. from 2 to 6 p.m.

