Apex Cannabis holds ‘Joints for Jabs’ clinic in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s first “Joints for Jabs” clinic went off without any issues.

Apex Cannabis, which has locations in Spokane and Otis Orchards, hosted two vaccine clinics on Thursday.

Marijuana shops are allowed to give away a joint to each person vaccinated as a part of a new program started by Washington’s Liquor and Cannabis Board.

Stacey Peterson, owner of Apex Cannabis, said she has been advocating for the “Joints for Jabs” program since May.

“We really want to be a part of the solution and we really want to promote vaccinations and encourage people and to find a place they feel comfortable to come through and get this done – for them and for society,” Peterson said.

Apex will hold another clinic on Friday. Those interested can sign up online or just walk in. A nurse will administer the shot, then patients will have to wait 15 minutes before leaving.

