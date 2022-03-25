Apartment maintenance manager accused of entering woman’s apartment, sexually assaulting her

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– An apartment maintenance manager is accused of using his master key to get into a woman’s unit as she slept and sexually assaulting her.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said at about 2:05 a.m. Friday it responded to a welfare check of a woman who lived in a Spokane Valley apartment. When deputies got there, the woman told them in a low voice that a man was still inside her apartment.

Investigators went inside and found Lee McNutt, 39, hiding naked in her bedroom closet.

Sexual Assault Unit detectives were called to continue the investigation. Deputies said they later confirmed McNutt was the apartment maintenance manager of the complex and does have a master key.

A Sexual Assault Unit detective developed probable cause to charge McNutt with first-degree rape, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, harassment-threats to kill and unlawful imprisonment.

McNutt was booked into the Spokane County Jail.

