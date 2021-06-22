Apartment fire that injured 7 in N. Spokane caused by cigarette lighter

SPOKANE, Wash. — An apartment fire that injured seven people in North Spokane was caused by a cigarette lighter catching bedding on fire.

Multiple people were trapped in the GoGo Apartments when the fire first started Saturday afternoon and were forced to jump out of windows to escape.

After several days, the Spokane Fire Department determined the fire was accidental and first sparked when the lighter was left unattended.

“This incident demonstrates the criticality of fire suppression systems and fire alarm systems, especially in multi-family dwellings,” the fire department said in a release. “In-building life-safety systems are designed to protect occupants and property immediately and perform with no risk to responders.”

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one side of the building, but it took half of the city’s resources to put the fire out.

One person was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with severe injuries and one firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Two children and a German shepherd had to be rescued.

