‘Anything over $4 is a lot’: Delivery drivers hit hard by soaring gas prices

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gas prices continue to skyrocket and it doesn’t look like it’s going to level out soon. Not only does it impact everyday drivers, people that rely on driving in order to pay for some bills are taking a big hit.

Uber Eats driver Trenton Mercado is starting to watch the gas tank a little closer.

“If it just continues to rise I’m definitely going to scale on driving around. I don’t want to waste my gas like that,” Mercado said. “Anything over $4 is a lot per gallon.”

He spent about $50 to fill up about a week ago in Spokane. The average price then was $3.61.

On Tuesday, AAA says the average in Spokane soared to $4.13. In Coeur d’Alene it’s $4.06.

Mercado is now questioning whether or not the extra cash is worth it.

“I think anything over like $70-$75 per filling up, I don’t think I would want to be doing this at all,” he explained. “If you’re not making a ton of money from it, it’s not worth it driving around for four hours.”

To cut back on gas, Mercado is taking on shorter deliveries. He hopes Uber will compensate for the rise in gas.

“It would make sense for them to do some promotions to get more dollars per delivery for the drivers,” Mercado said. “With gas prices rising, I’m sure that a lot of people are not wanting to be on the roads themselves and they’ll want to order Uber Eats.”

The driver says he’s going to keep driving for now. He has this message for people waiting for their delivery.

“With gas prices going up, maybe people should maybe thinking to tip a little bit more if you’re ordering Uber Eats,” Mercado said. “An extra dollar or two would really help.”

