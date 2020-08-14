Any return to in-person learning carries risks, according to new report

SPOKANE, Wash.– New analysis shows that any return to in-person learning for students carries a risk during the pandemic. But, there are some approaches that are safer than others, depending on case rates.

On Friday, The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and Public Health-Seattle & King County released new findings by the Institute for Disease Modeling (IDM) that measured the trade-offs between COVID-19 health risks and maximizing educational opportunities for Washington students in elementary, middle and high school.

Researchers looked at three hypothetical models based on the benchmarks from the DOH. These are the rates which guide school districts when it comes to making a decision about returning to the classroom.

A low incidence of 20 cases per 100,000 residents in the 14 days prior to school reopening (20/100,000)

A medium incidence of 50/100,000

A high incidence of 110/100,000

Right now, Spokane County is seeing 201 cases per 100,000 people. That is a far cry from any of the models evaluated.

Experts found that in every scenario, there is some risk. But, analysis showed there are ways to resume ‘limited and carefully monitored in-person instruction’ for younger students especially. But, that is only possible if case rates substantially decrease.

Of the models considered in the report, the safest one that involves some in-person learning is a hybrid plan. Kids in grades K-5 would have up to two days of in-person instruction a week on alternating schedules, with a day of sanitation between Group A and Group B. Based on that idea, if rates were low, then infection could be as low as .1 percent for students and .2 for staff.

The key to making that model work, and any other option, is a drop in cases. Studies have shown that if people avoid large gatherings, limit time together, wash their hands often, and cover their face, it will reduce the spread of COVID-19. Those are all things state health leaders are pushing, including Seattle and King County Health Officer for Public Safety Jeff Duchin.

“We all need to step up and understand that everything we do as individuals impacts what happens in our community and that the activities that we choose to take in our personal lives have an impact on the things we can and can’t do in places like schools and businesses,” Duchin said.

