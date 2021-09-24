Anti-mask protesters force lockdown at Coeur d’Alene School District office

by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — Anti-mask protesters forced the Coeur d’Alene School District office to go into lockdown Friday.

The protesters originally gathered outside of a school board special meeting that was intended to discuss the possibility of implementing a district-wide mask mandate. The meeting was called in response to the rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in North Idaho.

However, because of the large crowd, the district postponed the meeting just minutes before it was set to start. The district said there were too many people and they wanted to keep them safe. They also had received reports of fights outside.

When protesters were unable to get into the meeting, they went to the district office and into the lobby.

Coeur d’Alene Police have responded to the scene.

This is a developing story.

