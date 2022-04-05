Anti-COVID drug now available in Washington for eligible patients

by Will Wixey

Ted S. Warren - staff, AP FILE - Jose Lazaro, a medical assistant at a University of Washington Medicine clinic, prepares a two-shot dose of AstraZeneca's Evusheld, the first set of antibodies grown in a lab to prevent COVID-19, on Jan. 20, 2022, in Seattle. The European Medicines Agency said it is recommending that an antibody drug developed by AstraZeneca be authorized to help people avoid getting sick with the coronavirus. In a statement on Thursday, the EU regulator said it was advising that the new drug, sold as Evusheld, be used in people aged 12 and over before they were exposed to COVID-19, to prevent future infections.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Thousands of anti-COVID drugs are now available in the state of Washington.

Evusheld is an antibody treatment that can provide protection from COVID-19. The injection is available for adults and children 12 years and older who are moderate to severely immunocompromised or have had a severe allergic reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who are interested in this treatment should talk to their health care provider to determine if they are eligible for Evusheld.

“Statewide, our cases and hospitalizations are moving in the right direction, but there are still deaths from COVID-19 every day, and a rise in cases caused by new variants is always a possibility,” said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH, Chief Science Officer. “We want to make sure patients who are immunocompromised know about treatments like Evusheld. It could be a game-changer for those who need extra protection.”

People at high risk for severe disease from COVID-19 who are not eligible for Evusheld should ask their health care provider about other antibody treatments. There are other treatments available by prescription only and must be given within the first few days of COVID-19 symptoms to be effective.

You can find more information on Evusheld here.

READ: ‘Pretty life-changing’: Some still dealing with long COVID symptoms two years later

READ: Medicare enrollees to get free COVID-19 tests at drug stores

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.