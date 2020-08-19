Anthony R. Brines

BRINES, Anthony R. (Age 25) – Taken away too soon on August 13, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Anthony was born on January 21, 1995 in Spokane Valley, WA.

Anthony was a sweet, kind, and joyful child, and a loving and loyal big brother. He graduated from Central Valley High School in 2013, and went on to earn his AA at Spokane Falls Community College. In school he was smart and determined, a student athlete, and a friend to all. He had an expansive and genuine spirit, and always made others feel special and included. Anthony was a young man of integrity, a hard worker, responsible and conscientious. For the last few years of his life, he was a Correctional Officer, and was well-liked and respected by his coworkers. He was also optimistic, compassionate, kind-hearted, and generous. Anthony’s infectious smile brightened the hearts of all who met him. He was fun-loving and goofy, and loved to make everyone laugh. He loved spending time with family and friends, including watching football, and he was a die-hard Denver Broncos fan. Anthony had a passion for the outdoors, and was a natural athlete. He enjoyed hiking and camping, loved to run, and found joy in the freedom of riding motorcycles. Anthony was a beloved and loving husband, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle, godfather, friend, and more to so many whose lives he touched. He will live on in our hearts and memories, and in the ways he has made better humans of us all.

He is survived by his wife, Haley Davis; parents, Eric and Ginger Peterson; brother Christopher (and Meghan) Walker; sister Cheyanne Peterson; grandma Ann Malinak; grandpa Jerry Brines; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, godchildren, and friends.

Anthony was preceded in death by his father, Robert Brines; grandparents Greg and Helen McConahy, and Raymond and Joyce Walker; and nephew Quinn Walker.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 N. Pines Rd, Spokane Valley. Due to current restrictions, the funeral service will be private, however a live stream of the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020. To view the live stream, click here.

Anthony always made time to connect and bond with the children in his life, and children lit up whenever they saw him. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Anthony’s name to Spokane Shriners Hospital for Children or another children’s charity of your choice.