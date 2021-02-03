Anthony Leigh Lydon

(Tony) Anthony Leigh Lydon of Cusick, born 1963 in Portland OR, passed away on January 18, 2021. He was loved and liked by everyone who got to know him, he had such a big heart for his family and friends.

Tony was a very proud grandfather and father. Surrounded by his very close and loving family he spent most of his time enjoying time with his granddaughter and enjoying the great outdoors and country life. Connie Oviedo, the love of his life, happily shared most of their lives together since being high school sweethearts and best of friends. Connie, who he loved very much, passed away just two short years ago leaving behind one daughter and three grandchildren. Tony, who has just passed away now joining Connie where their love and memories will be forever remembered. We will love and miss you greatly and deeply in loving memory.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

