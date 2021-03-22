Anthony James McKuin (21) St. Maries, ID resident passed away on March 13, 2021. He was born to Tony McKuin and Sarah McQueen on April 12, 1999 in Coeur d’ Alene, ID.

He grew up between Fernwood and Princeton. While in school, he participated in almost every sport – basketball, wrestling, baseball and football. He excelled at football and was on the Lumberjack’s undefeated team who brought home the 2016 State Football Championship. He also loved to hunt and fish with his father and friends and found a passion for the great outdoors. He graduated from St. Maries High School with the class of 2017.

Following high school, Anthony went to work as a Logger in the woods. He also worked for Potlatch-Deltic and then went back to logging, before obtaining his job at the St. Maries River Railroad. Although his time was short at the railroad, it was a job that he loved. Anthony started dating Emily Sines in February of 2020. The couple clicked right away, fell in love, and made their home up Hells Gulch. Anthony was a very family-oriented guy. He loved his family and although the family was split, he considered his half and step siblings, stepparents, and extra grandparents all one big happy family.

You were lucky if you had the chance to meet Anthony. He would light up the room with his humor and smile. He was kind to everyone, and he didn’t know a stranger, making many friends during his short time here on earth. He was a good listener and was committed to anything and everything he did. He was hard working and was even good at doing laundry; however, he couldn’t fry an egg. If it weren’t for his mom or Emily feeding him, he might have starved.

He enjoyed the outdoors whether he was hunting, fishing, camping, or riding his motorcycle. As long as he was driving somewhere in the woods on something, he was happy. There was a time he even took his great grandma Dorothy for a ride on his motorcycle one Easter. The whole family except for grandma was in complete panic mode. She didn’t worry and had the best time on the back of his bike. Anthony’s friends also kept a close place in his heart, to him they were also family. No matter what Anthony did, his family, specifically his parents were immensely proud of him.

Anthony is survived by his parents Tony and Sarah McKuin of Potlatch, ID and Sarah McQueen and Mike Lingo of Fernwood, ID; significant other Emily Sines at their home in St. Maries; children Allie Sibert, Grant Sibert, and Gabriel Sibert; siblings WesLee McQueen, Payton Lingo, Mason Lingo, Bryce Lingo all of Fernwood, ID, Nick Lingo and Cheyenne Lingo of Coeur d’ Alene, ID, Trista McKuin and Haylea McKuin of Post Falls, ID, and Logan Carpenter and Connor Carpenter of Potlatch, ID; grandparents Dave and Gloria McQueen of Fernwood, Karen Foster of Post Falls, ID, and Keith and Eula Needham of Fernwood, ID; great-grandmother Dorothy Blankenship of St. Maries, ID; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his brother Gabe McKuin, grandfather Rick McKuin, great grandparents Betty Brun, Henry Blankenship, Leroy and Dorothy Bergland.

A funeral service will be Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Nazarene Church Gymnasium. A graveside service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends to share a meal will be at the Elks Lodge after services. The family would like to extend a huge thank you to the community and their friends for all of the support they have received.