Another Zags game postponed because of COVID

by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash – The start of the West Coast Conference conference play is on hold again as COVID safety protocols have forced Gonzaga to postpone another game, the university announced Monday.

Gonzaga said the game against San Francisco will not be played as scheduled Thursday because of COVID-19 related protocol in the Bulldogs’ program. Gonzaga said it is working with WCC and USF to reschedule the impacted game.

It would be the third game in a row the Zags have had to cancel because of COVID concerns within the program.

The Zags game against San Diego was postponed last Thursday. They had to call off Saturday’s game against Loyola Marymount as well.

Gonzaga remains at number four in the newest AP top 25 rankings.

The Zags last game was a 93-63 rout of Northern Alabama on December 28th.

Gonzaga also had to cancel its game against the Washington Huskies on December 12. That game was canceled because of COVID in the UW program. That game will not be made up.

Each conference is setting its own rules on how and when to make up games postponed because of COVID.

Sources said WCC is meeting today to determine next steps and alterations w/ league schedule. WCC lost all its games over the weekend b/c of COVID. With GU/BYU/SMC/USF as the top four teams, the emphasis needs to be making sure those four all play each other twice in reg. season. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) January 3, 2022

