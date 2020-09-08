Level 2 Evacuations issued for fire burning near Northern Quest Casino
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Level 2 Evacuations have been issued for Airway Heights residents as another wildfire grows nearby.
Level 2 means “prepare to leave at a moment’s notice,” and is in effect for the areas between Hayford Road, Spotted Road and Indian Bluff Roads on the west, Newkirk Road on the north and Trails and Deno Roads on the south.
Originally, crews were able to contain the flames, but strong winds began to spread them further. This makes it difficult for air support to drop water, leaving ground crews to fight the fires alone.
Fire officials tell 4 News Now that, so far, 30 acres have burned along with an outbuilding. An additional 20 other structures are threatened by the fires, but crews are working to get the fire contained this evening.
Fire personnel have set up a command post at Euclid and Old Trails Road.
This is a developing story.
