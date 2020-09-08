Level 2 Evacuations issued for fire burning near Northern Quest Casino

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Level 2 Evacuations have been issued for Airway Heights residents as another wildfire grows nearby.

Level 2 means “prepare to leave at a moment’s notice,” and is in effect for the areas between Hayford Road, Spotted Road and Indian Bluff Roads on the west, Newkirk Road on the north and Trails and Deno Roads on the south.

Spokane County Fire District 2 has issued a level 2 evacuation order for the area between Hayford Rd on the west,… Posted by Spokane County Emergency Management on Monday, September 7, 2020

Originally, crews were able to contain the flames, but strong winds began to spread them further. This makes it difficult for air support to drop water, leaving ground crews to fight the fires alone.

Fire officials tell 4 News Now that, so far, 30 acres have burned along with an outbuilding. An additional 20 other structures are threatened by the fires, but crews are working to get the fire contained this evening.

This fire just keeps getting worse. It’s gotten closer to that home nearby. Another fire truck just arrived to the house, and I saw a car leaving. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/vcxFUPz4MG — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) September 8, 2020

Fire personnel have set up a command post at Euclid and Old Trails Road.

The winds are still going, and flames are popping up. pic.twitter.com/wRdTzsUO1c — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) September 8, 2020

There hasn’t been any air support for these fires today. It must be too windy, leaving ground crews to battle the flames alone. #4newsnow pic.twitter.com/eFVvYN106r — Brian4NewsNow (@Briankxly4) September 8, 2020

This is a developing story.

