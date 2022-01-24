A Dense Fog Advisory starts the workweek – Mark

Welcome to a new week!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. today.

We will have limited visibility through out our area.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, January 24:

Dense Fog Advisory

Icy surfaces

Morning fog all week

Sunshine Tuesday

We will have morning fog and some sun breaks later today.

Temperatures will be about average today. Highs for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Temperatures will be in the mid 30s with foggy conditions all week.

A chance of rain or snow is coming this weekend.