A Dense Fog Advisory starts the workweek – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Welcome to a new week!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. today.

Mon Dense Fog Adv

We will have limited visibility through out our area.

Mon Am Visibility

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, January 24:

  • Dense Fog Advisory
  • Icy surfaces
  • Morning fog all week
  • Sunshine Tuesday

Mon Am 4 Things

We will have morning fog and some sun breaks later today.

Mon Plan

Temperatures will be about average today. Highs for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Mon Highs

Temperatures will be in the mid 30s with foggy conditions all week.

A chance of rain or snow is coming this weekend.

Mon Am 4 Day

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories