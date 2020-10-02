The first weekend of October will be unseasonably warm -Mark

Here is your local weather forecast for Friday, October 2.
Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson
Fri Outside Planner[1]

Sunny with haze today and Saturday.

Your 4 Things for Friday:

A very warm forecast for our region.

We will see fewer clouds and warmer today with wildfire haze as well. Saturday and Sunday will be around 80 and sunny with haze continuing. Cooling a bit next week with highs still well above average and dry.

