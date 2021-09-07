Another warm day with afternoon clouds – Mark

Your 4 Things for Tuesday, September 7:

Afternoon clouds and warm temperatures

Hazy conditions continue

Breezy Wednesday

Cooler, dry conditions this weekend

A few clouds will hang around by the afternoon. Temperatures will hit 87 degrees by dinnertime.

Expect some light smoke in the morning hours.

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average today.

Get ready for warm temperatures and a few clouds today with light winds. We will have a slight chance of a thunder showers to the west and north of Spokane Wednesday morning . Temperatures will be a bit cooler. Expect normal temperatures for the end of the week and a cooler weekend.