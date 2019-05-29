Another warm day on the way

Kelsie Morgan by Kelsie Morgan

Expect nothin’ but sunshine today! We should see clear and sunny skies throughout the day Wednesday with a high of 81.

A weak disturbance moves in this evening which will bring some clouds for tomorrow but temperatures will remain well-above average. We’ll see at least 80 degrees every day this week, reaching a high of 84 on Saturday before a cool down to start next week.

If you’re out and about enjoying the sun, remember to hydrate and wear sunscreen!

