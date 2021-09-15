Another veteran who tested positive for COVID at Spokane Veterans Home dies

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spokane Veterans Home announced Tuesday that another veteran died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said the person died of either COVID-19 or underlying conditions after testing positive.

“It is never easy to say goodbye to a Veterans Home family member, and is made even more difficult in these challenging times. Our hearts go out to their family and friends as they mourn the loss of their loved one.”

Since July 21 of this year, the Department of Veterans Affairs said 33 people who live at the long-term care facility and 20 of the people who work there have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Just last week, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced another veteran who had tested positive for COVID-19 had died.

