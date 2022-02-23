Nearing record cold temperatures Wednesday – Mark

by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, February 23:

  • Wind Chill Advisory in effect
  • Cold and calmer today
  • Light snow Thursday morning
  • Warmer weekend ahead

Wed Am 4 Things

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

Wed Am Wc Advisory

Here’s a look at how cold it will feel Wednesday morning:

Wed Am Wind Chill

Winds will be light today but temperatures will still be bitter cold.

Wed Am Winds

Highs for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the upper teens to low 20s.

Wed Highs

Today will be mostly sunny with clouds moving in overnight.

Expect light snow early Thursday.

It will be sunny Friday and Saturday with warming temperatures.

Wed 4 Day

