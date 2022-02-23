Nearing record cold temperatures Wednesday – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, February 23:

Wind Chill Advisory in effect

Cold and calmer today

Light snow Thursday morning

Warmer weekend ahead

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

Here’s a look at how cold it will feel Wednesday morning:

Winds will be light today but temperatures will still be bitter cold.

Highs for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the upper teens to low 20s.

Today will be mostly sunny with clouds moving in overnight.

Expect light snow early Thursday.

It will be sunny Friday and Saturday with warming temperatures.