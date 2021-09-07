Another summer day with a weekend cooldown – Mark
Here are the 4 Things you should know about the rest of your Tuesday, September 7:
- Afternoon clouds and warm temperatures
- Hazy conditions continue
- Breezy Wednesday ahead
- Cooler temperatures and dry conditions this weekend
Light smoke will linger across much of the state today.
Temperatures will be very warm across the state. High temperatures will hit 87 degrees in Spokane.
Temperatures will continue to be hot Wednesday as well, with a high of 87 degrees in Spokane.
Expect warm temperatures and a few clouds today with light winds. There will be a slight chance of a thunder showers to the west and north of Spokane Wednesday morning with cooler temperatures in the forecast. Expect normal temperatures for the end of the week with a cooler weekend ahead.
