Another summer day with a weekend cooldown – Mark

Here are the 4 Things you should know about the rest of your Tuesday, September 7:

  • Afternoon clouds and warm temperatures
  • Hazy conditions continue
  • Breezy Wednesday ahead
  • Cooler temperatures and dry conditions this weekend

Tue Mid 4 Things

Light smoke will linger across much of the state today.

Tue Mid Smoke

Temperatures will be very warm across the state. High temperatures will hit 87 degrees in Spokane.

Tue Highs

Temperatures will continue to be hot Wednesday as well, with a high of 87 degrees in Spokane.

Tue Wed Hi

Expect warm temperatures and a few clouds today with light winds. There will be a slight chance of a thunder showers to the west and north of Spokane Wednesday morning with cooler temperatures in the forecast. Expect normal temperatures for the end of the week with a cooler weekend ahead.

Tue Planning 7 Day

