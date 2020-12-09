Another Spokane Veterans Home employee tests positive for COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — An employee at the Spokane Veterans Home has tested positive for COVID-19.

The care center says all residents will be proactively tested as a result, and staff will continue to be tested twice a week.

The Veterans Home was the site of several COVID cases early in the pandemic, but the facility says that rigorous testing, ample PPE supplies and surveillance has helped them curb transmission.

Most recently, a staff member contracted the virus in early October.

