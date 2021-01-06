Another round of wet weather tonight and Wednesday.

The next system is already bringing light rain to the Spokane area this evening. Most of the valleys in the Inland Northwest will continue to see rain or maybe a rain/snow mix tonight. Temperatures, for the most part, will stay in the mid 30s overnight, with only a few isolated areas of light snow accumulation. That’s good news for your morning commute, as roads will just be wet, not icy. However, if you’re planning to go over the mountain passes, you will run into some heavy snow tomorrow. Highs Wednesday, meanwhile, will climb into the lower 40s with rain continuing off and on throughout the day.

Drier air will move in for Thursday for a one-day break in the wet weather. On Friday, there’s only a slight chance of rain or snow in the valleys. Most of the precipitation will be limited to the mountains. Expect a mostly dry weekend. High temperatures will cool closer to average, with highs in the mid 30s thorough the beginning of next week.