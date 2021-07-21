Another round of thunderstorms heading our way tonight into Wednesday morning – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – It was another hazy day across the Inland Northwest. Although our air quality did improve in some areas, we could be in for another smoky forecast for our Wednesday.

Our Red Flag Warning as been expanded in the Cascade gaps, Methow Valley, Okanogan Valley, and the Columbia Basin. We’re anticipating another round of thunderstorms overnight into Wednesday morning. As of right now, it appears they could start as early as 3 a.m. Isolated lightning strikes and gusty winds could potentially start more fires across the region.

Those thunderstorms should start to taper off after the 8 a.m. hour. We’re looking at hazy skies in the afternoon, gradually clearing out as we head into the evening hours. Temperatures will drop a few degrees for our Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

That cool down should last through the end of our work week. We’ll slowly make our way back up into the 90s by the time the weekend rolls around.