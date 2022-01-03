Another round of snow moves into the region today – Mark

Much of the state is under watches and warnings today:

Another round of snow moves in this morning.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Snow moving in

Wind and blowing snow expected

Chance of snow all week

Temperatures will stay warmer all week

Temperatures are about average for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid 30s in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.

About 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected to cover the region today.

We will have another chance of snow into Tuesday.

Expect a drier Wednesday and then more snow Thursday and Friday.