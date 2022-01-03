Another round of snow moves into the region today – Mark
Much of the state is under watches and warnings today:
Another round of snow moves in this morning.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Snow moving in
- Wind and blowing snow expected
- Chance of snow all week
- Temperatures will stay warmer all week
Temperatures are about average for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid 30s in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.
About 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected to cover the region today.
We will have another chance of snow into Tuesday.
Expect a drier Wednesday and then more snow Thursday and Friday.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.