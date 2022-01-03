Another round of snow moves into the region today – Mark

Much of the state is under watches and warnings today:

Mon Watcghes

Another round of snow moves in this morning.

Mon Plan

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Snow moving in
  • Wind and blowing snow expected
  • Chance of snow all week
  • Temperatures will stay warmer all week

Mon Am 4 Things

Temperatures are about average for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid 30s in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

Mon Highs

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.

About 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected to cover the region today.

We will have another chance of snow into Tuesday.

Expect a drier Wednesday and then more snow Thursday and Friday.

Mon 4 Day

